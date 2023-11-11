Thanksgiving meal to be hosted at HC King Center Nov. 15

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rosezella Burrage has done this before, but never by herself!

That’s organizing a Thanksgiving meal for those in need. Whether they’re low on funds, homeless or simply want the fellowship, she’s organized an event just like she used to do when she lived in Chicago.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the HC King Center, she and a group of volunteers are opening the doors to the community for a Thanksgiving meal.

“I’ve never done it by myself because I’ve been doing it with local churches growing up, so I know the ins and outs of how to do it and how to make the people feel comfortable to come out and want to eat and just get full,” said Burrage.

The dinner will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the entire event is free.

