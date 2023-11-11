Veteran’s Corner assists with benefits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans served the country and deserve the benefits, but for many of them the process can be somewhat frustrating, Veteran’s Corner is one of four sites in Oklahoma that can be considered a full service site, dedicated to making the filing process more efficient and educating veterans about the benefits available to them.

”You know, people come here because, they just don’t understand the process. They don’t understand what they can do, and uh, they don’t understand the V-A,” said Michael Johns, a volunteer at Veteran’s Corner.

Veterans can expect to go through three different stations, each a part of the filing and checking process. Each of those stations operated by another veteran with similar experience.

”When they come in they’ll be greeted by someone, and they’ll come in, fill out a form that tells them, that gives us some information about them, and then we’ll get them into the system. Then, they’ll go see a writer who will help them write their claims, answering any questions. Once they’re done with the writer, they’ll go through a check out process where, ultimately, our V-S-O will do the final check on it and submit it electronically to the V-A,” said volunteer, Chuck Zacher.

One of the most important parts of the process is checking the forms before submitting them, helping to ensure that the claim is approved the first time through.

”We have the experience with it, so we can find common mistakes and hopefully get it through the first time without any contacts back from the V-A saying, oh we need this, we need that,” said Zacher.

Veteran’s Corner assists with multiple services; medical equipment, financial support, a food pantry for veterans, and of course free coffee and snacks. The building even has it’s own Chapel. They also retire flags, cutting eye holes from them which are then given to family members of service men and women who have passed as key chains. The site is one hundred percent volunteer driven and requirements to contribute are simple.

”Just a willing attitude. You know, even if a veteran or a family member wanted to just come out and hang out and talk with the veterans, that is something that’s welcomed,” said Zacher.

The trip to the Veteran’s Corner is well worth the drive, because the knowledge gained can be life changing.

”It was this organization right here that helped me get that started. Then, I was able to develop some skill with it and understanding with it, so I was able to do things at the end by myself,” said Johns.

