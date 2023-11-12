Mild temperatures to end the weekend | 11/12 AM

Expert Connections
By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Temperatures as we wake up this morning are going to be in the low 40s, but these temperatures shouldn’t stick around with that sunshine. Southerly winds will also help to keep us warm, but should stay calm between 5 to 10 mph. Today’s highs across Texoma will be in the mid to upper 60s, and then start to cool down after 5pm.

Monday morning will also have a colder start with temperatures in the low 40s. Eventually, we will reach a high of around 65 degrees. These milder temperatures should stay with us for the first half of the week, but by the time we hit Wednesday we could warm up into the 70s. Calm ad clear conditions are expected for the entire week.

Hope everyone is having a great Sunday!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

