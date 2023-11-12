One dead, two injured in Grady County crash

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported one person dead after a crash between two cars in Grady County Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of Chickasha.

Investigators say 61-year-old Hildreth Overcash was driving one of those vehicles. She was transferred to OU Medical before being taken to St. Anthony’s South where she later died.

The other driver, along with a passenger riding with Overcash were taken to the hospital as well.

The cause of that crash is currently under investigation.

