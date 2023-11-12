Seasonal temperatures for tomorrow | 11/11 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Going into tonight, cloudy skies will start to clear out and make way for some warmer conditions tomorrow. Lows tonight will reach the upper 30s, so if you have an early morning start tomorrow you will want to grab that sweater. These cooler morning temperatures won’t stick around for long as the sun starts to warm us up. Along with a southerly wind we will be a few degrees warmer tomorrow than we were today. Parts of southern Texoma and into Texas could see some lingering cloud cover. With temperatures in the mid 60s, it is a perfect day to go outside and enjoy the weather.

Sunday evening we could see the return of the cloud cover and into Monday. Monday morning has some chance for rain, but for now those chances remain on the lower side around 30%. Seasonal temperatures will continue into Thursday, and we will gradually warm throughout the week. A weak low could make its way through the region on Thursday evening, but temperatures will stay pretty much the same. It may bring some rain chances, but they also remain low.

Hope everyone is having a relaxing weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

