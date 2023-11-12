Expert Connections
UT Arlington takes down Texas-Tyler 95-64

Led by Kade Douglas’ 18 points, the UT Arlington Mavericks defeated the Texas-Tyler Patriots 95-64 on Saturday night
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kade Douglas had 18 points in UT Arlington’s 95-64 win against Texas-Tyler on Saturday night.

Douglas shot 5 for 11 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mavericks (2-0). DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range), and added 11 rebounds and four steals. Makaih Williams had 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Patriots were led by Khalik Gardner, who posted 14 points. Jonathan Jackson added eight points and two steals for Texas-Tyler. John Barbee also had eight points.

UT Arlington visits New Mexico in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

