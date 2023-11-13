Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House

FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the NHL champion Las Vegas Golden Knights to the White House on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to be in attendance.

The Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in June by beating the Florida Panthers in the 2023 finals four games to one.

The expansion team got its start in Las Vegas in the 2017-2018 season.

A city known mostly for gambling, Las Vegas has attracted more professional sports teams in recent years, including the NFL’s Raiders, who moved from Oakland, and the WNBA’s Aces.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma
A 37-year-old from Altus is dead and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday evening.
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
Medwatch: The Teambirth initiative at CCMH
The Teambirth initiative at CCMH
Medwatch: The Teambirth initiative at CCMH