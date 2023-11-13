Calm and quiet night to end the weekend | 11/12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Hopefully everyone is having a relaxing Sunday night. Going into tonight, we will drop close to 42 degrees for that low. You may have to turn those heaters on overnight. We won’t hit that until the early morning hours, but it will still be chilly throughout the night. Clouds have already started to move into the area, but we won’t get any rain along with this. Waking up on Monday, if you are commuting to work, grab that jacket as you are headed out the door. You should be able to shed that jacket going throughout the day. Tomorrow will be very similar conditions to what we saw today. Calm winds and partly cloudy skies are expected.

As for Tuesday, it will be a copy and paste of Monday’s temperatures. We could see a little bit more sunshine, but for the most part we will have calm conditions throughout the day. This is due to a high pressure system that will be moving through the region. Thursday we will have a cold front move through the area, but this won’t affect the temperatures all that much. It will switch winds from southerly to northerly, so we might see a few degrees cooler.

Hope everyone has a great week!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

