Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market

Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) - Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.

The shooting happened at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the area in regards to a report of a shooting. They found five victims, including two children, with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the children died from their injuries. The other victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Police Officer Chad Rogers said in press conference that the shooting happened after an argument between two people who were unfamiliar with each other. He said the flea market was not targeted.

No one is in custody at this time, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

