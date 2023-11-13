Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: Lawton Chamber of Commerce President John Michael Montgomery

For this edition of Community Conversations we welcomed Lawton Chamber of Commerce President John Michael Montgomery for a conversation.
By Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -For this edition of Community Conversations we welcomed Lawton Chamber of Commerce President John Michael Montgomery to chat with us about the 2023 Holiday in the Park Parade!

It’s coming up soon, and Montgomery shared with us some of the details about the Toyland themed parade.

Learn more about the parade and more by watching the conversation above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma
A 37-year-old from Altus is dead and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday evening.
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags

Latest News

Duncan and Lawton are gearing up for annual city-wide holiday celebrations
Community Calendar
This week’s Community Calendar: a book club, beef cattle conference, and mental health seminar
Thanksgiving meal to be hosted at HC King Center Nov. 22
Thanksgiving meal to be hosted at HC King Center Nov. 22
Veterans Employment Representative, Malcolm Sublett joined 7News to discuss what services are...
Veterans employment and transitioning offers a chance for new start