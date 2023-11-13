Community Conversations: Lawton Chamber of Commerce President John Michael Montgomery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -For this edition of Community Conversations we welcomed Lawton Chamber of Commerce President John Michael Montgomery to chat with us about the 2023 Holiday in the Park Parade!

It’s coming up soon, and Montgomery shared with us some of the details about the Toyland themed parade.

Learn more about the parade and more by watching the conversation above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.