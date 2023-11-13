Dry during the week, but rain chances return on the weekend | 11/13 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! We have some calm conditions across the area, and we expect to carry these conditions into the overnight hours. Winds will stay light out of the east at 5 to 15 mph during the evening hours with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow morning’s temperatures will start in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunshine is once again in the forecast for tomorrow with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s for most of Texoma. Winds will shift out of the south during the day at 5 to 15 mph. A similar day is expected on Wednesday with afternoon highs climbing into the low 70s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the next week with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with southern winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. A cold front will move into the area overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Winds will shift out of the north during the day on Friday, and temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s for afternoon highs.

Rain chances will return over the weekend. The earliest we may see rain will be Saturday night, but the chance for more widespread impacts will be on Sunday and Monday. We do not expect severe weather, but some lightning and thunder appear possible. This rain is still far enough out that we expect the forecast to change as we get closer, so we will be sure to keep you updated.

Have a great Tuesday!

