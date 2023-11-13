Duncan businesses and residences to experience low to no water pressure

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will be shutting down water lines in the area of 3625 N Highway 81 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to allow crews to make repairs to a waterline.

According to the City of Duncan, this outage will last for a few hours or until the repairs are made. Crews will remain working until the work is completed.

Duncan Plaza Apartments, Chicken Express, and residences on Parkwood Drive will experience low to no water pressure during this time.

