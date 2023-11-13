Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan and Lawton are gearing up for annual city-wide holiday celebrations

The holidays are upon us and Duncan and Lawton are both getting started with their annual city-wide celebrations this weekend.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are upon us and Duncan and Lawton are both getting started with their annual city-wide celebrations this weekend.

Starting in downtown Duncan, businesses are preparing for their annual Holiday Stroll. Many of the local retailers will be offering discounted shopping, as well as door prizes and giveaways.

There will also be other vendors and non-profit organizations set up on the sidewalks to either sell more goodies or even pass out some freebies.

That event is happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 18, on Main Street.

The Fort Sill Historic Landmark and Museum will hold its annual Candlelight Stroll around the Old Post Quadrangle and tickets for the event are available for pickup starting Tuesday, Nov. 14.

This yearly event will happen on Dec. 10 and gives folks a glimpse into what it was like to live on Fort Sill during Christmas in the 1870s. The tour will include the Guardhouse, the Cavalry Barracks, Sherman House, the Old Post Chapel, and the first School of Fire.

There will be historical reenactors on hand including Buffalo Soldiers, U.S. Deputy Marshals, and clergy giving their presentations of the history of each location along with leading the tours.

The event is free and open to the public, tickets are required and are distributed on a first come first served basis.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma
A 37-year-old from Altus is dead and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday evening.
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags

Latest News

Community Calendar
This week’s Community Calendar: a book club, beef cattle conference, and mental health seminar
Thanksgiving meal to be hosted at HC King Center Nov. 22
Thanksgiving meal to be hosted at HC King Center Nov. 22
Rosezella Burrage has done this before, but never by herself!
Thanksgiving meal to be hosted at HC King Center Nov. 22
Veterans Employment Representative, Malcolm Sublett joined 7News to discuss what services are...
Veterans employment and transitioning offers a chance for new start