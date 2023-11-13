Duncan and Lawton are gearing up for annual city-wide holiday celebrations

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are upon us and Duncan and Lawton are both getting started with their annual city-wide celebrations this weekend.

Starting in downtown Duncan, businesses are preparing for their annual Holiday Stroll. Many of the local retailers will be offering discounted shopping, as well as door prizes and giveaways.

There will also be other vendors and non-profit organizations set up on the sidewalks to either sell more goodies or even pass out some freebies.

That event is happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 18, on Main Street.

The Fort Sill Historic Landmark and Museum will hold its annual Candlelight Stroll around the Old Post Quadrangle and tickets for the event are available for pickup starting Tuesday, Nov. 14.

This yearly event will happen on Dec. 10 and gives folks a glimpse into what it was like to live on Fort Sill during Christmas in the 1870s. The tour will include the Guardhouse, the Cavalry Barracks, Sherman House, the Old Post Chapel, and the first School of Fire.

There will be historical reenactors on hand including Buffalo Soldiers, U.S. Deputy Marshals, and clergy giving their presentations of the history of each location along with leading the tours.

The event is free and open to the public, tickets are required and are distributed on a first come first served basis.

