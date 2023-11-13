Duncan man facing charges of possessing child pornography
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man faces decades in prison for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.
Court Documents allege a phone belonging to 28-year-old Aaron Grigsby was discovered to have child pornography on it as well as multiple sexually explicit conversations with minors.
He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
