Jackson Co. man wanted for allegedly shooting at teens attending birthday party

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is wanted for arrest out of Jackson County who’s accused of shooting at several teens over the summer, who were attending a birthday party.

26-year-old Devante Franklin is charged with a single felony count of shooting with intent to kill, a crime punishable by up to life in prison.

Court documents allege in early June, he fired a gun at several juveniles near the Ridgecrest Apartments in Altus.

As of posting, he has not been brought into police custody.

