Lawton man charged for deadly Grady Co. crash

Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.
Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Marshall Point was allegedly intoxicated and not paying attention while behind the wheel on I-44 in Grady County, when he crashed into an SUV, killing one woman and injuring another.

Point faces charges of first-degree manslaughter as well as driving under the influence and inattentive driving.

The victim, identified as Hildreth Overcash of Oklahoma City, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A bond has not yet been set for point.

He faces up to five years in jail if convicted.

