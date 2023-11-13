Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Parents of Michigan school shooter will have separate trials, judge says

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022. Two former school board officials said Monday, Nov, 28, that policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at the Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter will have separate trials for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students, a judge said Monday.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had presented a united defense for two years. But their lawyers asked for separate trials after prosecutors shared new evidence.

“It is apparent that a conflict exists,” wrote Mariell Lehman, who represents James Crumbley.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews granted the request, though it wasn’t immediately clear who would go first. The Crumbleys had been preparing for a Jan. 23 trial.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in November 2021 and wounded six more students and a staff member. He pleaded guilty and faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 8.

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys have a constitutional right to separate trials, though they noted that two trials will be tough for victims’ families and shooting survivors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma
A 37-year-old from Altus is dead and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday evening.
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags

Latest News

Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.
Lawton man charged for deadly Grady Co. crash
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 28, 2023, shows a...
Nearly two dozen toddlers sickened by lead linked to tainted applesauce pouches, CDC says
Community Conversations: Lawton Chamber of Commerce President John Michael Montgomery
Community Conversations: Lawton Chamber of Commerce President John Michael Montgomery
Dry during the week, but rain chances return on the weekend | 11/13 PM
Dry during the week, but rain chances return on the weekend | 11/13 PM
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Frederick woman accused of child abuse.
Warrant issued for Frederick woman on allegations of child abuse, choking child