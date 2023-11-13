Pleasant weather conditions for the week ahead | 11/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning Texoma! It’s a relatively quiet start to the day which will lead to lower visibility until 9AM. Patchy fog will be a thing of the past and the rest of the day will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures currently are in the 40s but will rise into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

There is a disturbance impacting the southern part of Texas. This could result in a few isolated showers for those south of the Red River however I do expect the bulk of the precipitation to remain well to our south.

Skies overnight will stay mostly clear with a few passing clouds. Light south winds at 5 to 10mph with temperatures dropping into the low 40s for all locations. Tuesday will stay mostly sunny with high temperatures warming into the upper 60s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

High pressure combined with a low ridge aloft will keep our weather pattern pleasant and rather quiet. Wednesday will stay mostly sunny but clouds will move in later in the day. High temperatures will reach near 70 degrees. Light south winds.

The cloud cover sticks around for Thursday but despite the limited sunshine, high temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. Another warm day on Friday with highs reaching in the upper 60s, running about 5 to 10 degrees above mid-November standards. South winds 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. Dry conditions are expected through most of the 7-day forecast.

A pattern change arrives this weekend. A cold front will move in early Friday morning shifting winds to the north. Wind gusts will be as high as 30mph. We’ll stay dry on Friday but chances for rain increase on Saturday and/or Sunday. There is disagreement on how this system will impact the area (timing, coverage and how much rain we’ll see) for the time being, I’ve added a 20 percent for Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the extra cloud cover and rain chances, high temperatures over the weekend will stay in the upper 60s.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

