Texas woman injured in early-morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman was taken to the hospital via survival flight after crashing her car Sunday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 a.m., a little over half a mile south of Cache.

The victim was driving north on highway 115 when she crossed over the center line. She hit a culvert and rolled over, leaving her pinned in the car before being freed by Kirks EMS.

The driver was taken to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls by survival flight, where she was reportedly admitted in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.

Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash, causing her to drift off of the road.

