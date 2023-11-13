This week’s Community Calendar: a book club, beef cattle conference, and mental health seminar

Expert Connections
There is a wide array of events taking place this week. Let’s take a look at the main ones taking place around Texoma.
By Korey Middleton and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is a wide array of events taking place this week. Let’s take a look at the main ones going on around Texoma.

In Duncan, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is hosting a book club at 7 p.m. tonight, Nov. 13, called, “Let’s Talk about it.” They will be discussing the book “Bound For Glory” written by Oklahoma singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie.

This is one part of “The Oklahoma Experience” Theme that the book club is discussing. If you want to attend and have more questions you can call the number on your screen.

Cameron University’s 35th annual Beef Cattle Improvement conference kicks off this week. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the McMahon Centennial Complex.

Beef cattle producers, educators and students across the state can take part in different sessions absolutely free, you’ll just need to register for the keynote banquet. You can find that registration link on this event on our community calendar.

Cameron University is also hosting a mental health seminar called “Addressing the Mental Health Needs of Children and Adolescents.” It is taking place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. This session will touch on the rise of mental illness due to the pandemic. Attendees will hear from several presenters on the topic.

This event is open to the public and free. For more information contact the number on your screen.

