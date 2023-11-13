Expert Connections
Tribal leaders to meet for 988 Mental Health Lifeline Summit

Oklahoma Tribal leaders will begin meeting tomorrow in Lawton for the 988 Mental Health Lifeline Summit.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Tribal leaders will begin meeting tomorrow, Nov. 14, in Lawton for two-days for the 988 Mental Health Lifeline Summit.

Tribes from Comanche, Osage, Choctaw, and more will meet with community advocates and mental health experts, including the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and other agencies.

The agencies will provide updates on mental health care while creating a workflow between Tribal nations and the 988 hotline center.

The event is expected to wrap up Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 15.

