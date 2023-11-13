Expert Connections
Warrant issued for Frederick woman on allegations of child abuse, choking child

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Frederick woman accused of child abuse.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Diane Claire is facing two felony counts of child abuse by injury.

Court documents allege that she had disciplined two juveniles who were in her care using a belt, open and closed fists as well as choking one of the children.

Those documents also state that while being questioned by investigators, Claire allegedly admitted to the abuse.

If convicted, she faces between one year and life in prison.

