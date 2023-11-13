Warrant issued for Frederick woman on allegations of child abuse, choking child

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Frederick woman accused of child abuse.

Diane Claire is facing two felony counts of child abuse by injury.

Court documents allege that she had disciplined two juveniles who were in her care using a belt, open and closed fists as well as choking one of the children.

Those documents also state that while being questioned by investigators, Claire allegedly admitted to the abuse.

If convicted, she faces between one year and life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.