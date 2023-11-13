Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wrong-way crash kills pregnant woman, 2-year-old son

A pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son were killed in a car crash in Washington state. (SOURCE: KING)
By KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KING) – Friends and loved ones are mourning the deaths of a pregnant mother and her 2-year-old son after police said they were killed by a suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on a Washington interstate.

Samantha Denney and her son, Adonis, died after the sedan they were driving in was struck by a Jeep driving on I-5.

Denney’s boyfriend, Kameron Miller, said he is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, son, and what was his unborn second child.

“It just hurts, you don’t know what to feel,” he said. “My heart is black.”

Miller and Denney had been together for three years.

“Samantha was my real ride-or-die, and I’ll tell you that,” he said.

Miller said Denney was ready for her first ultrasound on Nov. 14.

KING spoke with Miller off-camera after he left the ICU where Denney’s 8-year-old daughter is recovering after she was injured in the crash.

Denney’s friends came together after the crash to share memories they had of her.

Denney’s childhood friend, Cara Ebeling, said Denney was always the “mom of the year.”

Her friends all said she had a way of making people feel cared for, even when one of them was serving in Afghanistan.

“She still got a hold of me then, too. Making sure I was staying out of trouble,” Derek Chipman said.

Meanwhile, Denney’s devoted loved ones are left sorting through the feelings of shock and anger as they head into the holiday season without her.

Denney’s friends said they want to remind people that actions have consequences.

Authorities said a 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody. This suspect now faces vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges as well as a DUI charge.

A GoFundMe was established for the victims of the crash. Donations can be made here.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma
A 37-year-old from Altus is dead and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday evening.
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags

Latest News

988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Tribal leaders to meet for 988 Mental Health Lifeline Summit
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Grigsby faces decades in prison for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.
Duncan man facing charges of possessing child pornography
A man is wanted for arrest out of Jackson County who’s accused of shooting at several teens...
Jackson Co. man wanted for allegedly shooting at teens attending birthday party
Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.
Lawton man charged for deadly Grady Co. crash