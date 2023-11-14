Ample sunshine with warm conditions today | 11/14AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Tuesday morning! It’s a bit chilly outside for some locations with temperatures ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s. Similar to yesterday morning, areas of patchy fog are likely through mid morning. This afternoon is going to be another low impact weather day. Skies all day long will be mostly sunny with highs warming into the low 70s. Light south winds.

There’s another potential for patchy fog development on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s with mostly clear skies. We’ll start tomorrow under mostly sunny skies but clouds will begin to roll in later in the day. By the afternoon expect mostly cloudy conditions with high temperatures remaining in the low 70s. Light south winds.

The clouds stick around into Thursday so look for mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected and despite the cloud cover, high temperatures will peak into the mid 70s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine by Friday! The cloud cover will exit and push south as a cold front moves in early Friday morning. We’ll see north winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. No rain is expected with the frontal passage. As the cooler airmass starts to filter in, temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Saturday appears to stay dry under partly cloudy skies. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will be near average with all locations in the mid to upper 60s.

A robust system will move in by Sunday/ early next week resulting in precipitation chances. There’s a lot of uncertainty that surrounds this system (exact timing, location and amounts) but regardless of that uncertainty the trends suggesting widespread rain showers for Sunday and Monday of next week are high. Sunday will see morning temperatures in the mid 40s with afternoon temperatures rising into the upper 60s.

Another cold front looks to move in early Monday morning dropping high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s during the afternoon. This cooler airmass sticks around into the week of Thanksgiving as trends are suggesting highs in the 40s/50s during that week.

