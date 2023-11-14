Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling

STERLING, Okla. (KSWO) - No injuries have been reported after a car rolled over around 11 a.m. today, Nov. 14, near Sterling off Highway 17 before it caught fire.

Rush Springs and Grady County Fire Departments were on scene to control the blaze as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers investigated the wreck itself.

A reason for the crash, or any potential victims have not been released at this time.

The roadway was shut down between 2800 and 2810 while traffic was diverted onto county roads.

