Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling

Picture of the crash scene
Picture of the crash scene(kswo)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STERLING, Okla. (KSWO) - No injuries have been reported after a car rolled over around 11 a.m. today, Nov. 14, near Sterling off Highway 17 before it caught fire.

Rush Springs and Grady County Fire Departments were on scene to control the blaze as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers investigated the wreck itself.

A reason for the crash, or any potential victims have not been released at this time.

The roadway was shut down between 2800 and 2810 while traffic was diverted onto county roads.

