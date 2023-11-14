Community Conversations: 50th Annual Craft Harvest Craft Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time to get your shopping on!

The 50th Annual Craft Harvest Craft Show kicks off this weekend at the Comanche County Fairgrounds and our guests today are committee chairs organizing the whole thing.

Jose Vazquez and Whitney Mills told us all about it.

To learn about the craft show, watch the conversation above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.