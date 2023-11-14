A deep dive into FISTA: The future of Central Plaza

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Central Plaza has seen businesses come and go, but officials with FISTA and the city have been talking about what the future has in store for the mall.

“The mall was already in bankruptcy before FISTA came along, so the FISTA is a great resource because it’s reallocating a space that was dying already anyways,” said Dr. Krista Ratliff, the CEO of FISTA.

Both Dr. Ratliff and Mayor Stan Booker said malls are a dying breed and want to find ways to keep the rest of the building from going to waste.

“An idea that’s really catching a lot of steam is to have something like a science and technology center for youth, and the idea would be something like the Kirkpatrick Center in OKC,” said Booker.

Ratliff added implementing STEM labs will provide avenues for education the city currently doesn’t have, which can increase local hires at FISTA.

“We recognize that education is going to be a barrier,” Ratliff said. “So we want to create a pipeline for education to make sure that we’re allowing our students to get the correct education, the proper education the right background. That doesn’t necessarily mean a four-year degree.”

She stated they expect to implement a STEM lab by next summer, but while FISTA expands into the plaza, what’s going to happen to the stores currently there?

“There is a recruitment effort, but I think the reality of the situation is that malls are in decline in the country. That’s pretty clear to see as you look everywhere,” Booker said. “So we’re looking at repositioning and trying to accommodate the retail that’s here and that wants to be here, so all of this ties this together.”

As Central Plaza turns into a hybrid environment with businesses from FISTA coexisting with retail stores, Ratliff said it’s important FISTA has community initiatives, even though the majority of the Innovation Park is closed to the public.

“Part of FISTA’s mission is the growth and development of our community and that’s where we see the accelerator, the incubator, the stem lab,” said Ratliff. “We want all of that open to the public because we want the public to benefit long-term from the FISTA being in the community.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.