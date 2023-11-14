Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper

(KTTC)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin woman is facing charges of drug trafficking following a routine traffic stop on Highway 17 near Elgin.

Wendy Gallagher, 50, is facing three charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearm after felony conviction.

According to court documents, Gallagher was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over due to a hole in the windshield.

It wasn’t until a search of the vehicle that police allegedly found nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a pipe, digital scales, and a 9 millimeter handgun.

Gallagher reportedly told police she recently bought the meth from California where it’s cheaper and transported it back to Oklahoma, according to court documents

She faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.
Lawton man charged for deadly Grady Co. crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Frederick woman accused of child abuse.
Warrant issued for Frederick woman on allegations of child abuse, choking child
A man is wanted for arrest out of Jackson County who’s accused of shooting at several teens...
Jackson Co. man wanted for allegedly shooting at teens attending birthday party

Latest News

Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton
Community Conversations: 50th Annual Craft Harvest Craft Show
Community Conversations: 50th Annual Craft Harvest Craft Show
Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Picture of the crash scene
Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling