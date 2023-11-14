Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin woman is facing charges of drug trafficking following a routine traffic stop on Highway 17 near Elgin.

Wendy Gallagher, 50, is facing three charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearm after felony conviction.

According to court documents, Gallagher was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over due to a hole in the windshield.

It wasn’t until a search of the vehicle that police allegedly found nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a pipe, digital scales, and a 9 millimeter handgun.

Gallagher reportedly told police she recently bought the meth from California where it’s cheaper and transported it back to Oklahoma, according to court documents

She faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted.

