FISTA welcomes r4 Technologies to operate in Central Plaza

Officials with FISTA meet with r4 Technologies to welcome them into FISTA.
Officials with FISTA meet with r4 Technologies to welcome them into FISTA.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Created by the founders of Priceline, officials with r4 said their initial goal is to use artificial intelligence to break into state-level workforce development, improving services like SNAP benefits and job searching.

The company will set up in the old Buckle space in the Plaza.

Tyler Zagurski, the Vice President of talent for the company, explained some of the reasons they decided to sign with FISTA.

“We chose Lawton because what’s happening at the FISTA is super innovative,” Zagurski said. “They’re aggressive. It’s tech-related. There’s an entrepreneurial spirit here that is inspiring and if we can be a part of it, we’re all for it.”

He added they want to start work immediately and are currently hiring.

Sign for Central Plaza pictured above.
A deep dive into FISTA: The future of Central Plaza
Booker joined 7News to discuss current business with the City of Lawton.
Monday with the Mayor: Mayor Booker discusses covered load fines, school house slough, more
Shelby Lam shared her excitement about bringing a piece of Oklahoma to New York City for the...
A piece of Oklahoma in NYC: Lindsay band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
