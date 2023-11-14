FISTA welcomes r4 Technologies to operate in Central Plaza

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Created by the founders of Priceline, officials with r4 said their initial goal is to use artificial intelligence to break into state-level workforce development, improving services like SNAP benefits and job searching.

The company will set up in the old Buckle space in the Plaza.

Tyler Zagurski, the Vice President of talent for the company, explained some of the reasons they decided to sign with FISTA.

“We chose Lawton because what’s happening at the FISTA is super innovative,” Zagurski said. “They’re aggressive. It’s tech-related. There’s an entrepreneurial spirit here that is inspiring and if we can be a part of it, we’re all for it.”

He added they want to start work immediately and are currently hiring.

