Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(IGTJackpots via X/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.
Lawton man charged for deadly Grady Co. crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Frederick woman accused of child abuse.
Warrant issued for Frederick woman on allegations of child abuse, choking child
A man is wanted for arrest out of Jackson County who’s accused of shooting at several teens...
Jackson Co. man wanted for allegedly shooting at teens attending birthday party

Latest News

Three children and two adults were shot Sunday at the flea market in the Houston suburb.
3 arrested in shooting at Texas flea market that also killed a child and wounded 4 others
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings