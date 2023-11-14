Inmate’s death sparks civil rights lawsuit against Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A civil rights lawsuit has been filed on the behalf of Linda Gray against Lawton Correctional Facility in response to her son’s 2023 death inside the facility.

The lawsuit claims that 31-year-old Justin Barrientos died on Jan. 31, 2023 from acute peritonitis from a bowel perforation while at the correctional facility. The suit further claims that Barrientos suffered excruciating pain for several days while begging for medical treatment.

It further states that GEO’s medical doctor knew that Barrientos had swallowed a spork, but refused to examine or speak with him. After the man’s death, the lawsuit claims that GEO’s correctional officers falsified prison logs to cover up their alleged neglect of duty.

The lawsuit accuses GEO of enabling a custom, pattern and practice of callously indifferent medical and mental health care to people in the facility. It also claims that GEO has operated with a reluctance to transport patients offsite for emergency medical care in an effort to preserve profits.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.