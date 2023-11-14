Lankford visits Oklahoma National Guard members in Africa

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Senator James Lankford (R-OK) returned to Washington, D.C. today, Nov. 14, from leading a congressional delegation to the Horn of Africa.

The trip was meant to connect the delegation with members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard serving in the region as part of Task Force Tomahawk. In particular, the delegation visited with troops stationed in Djibouti and Kenya.

In a press release, Lankford said the experience of seeing members of the Oklahoma National Guard overseas was inspiring.

“Seeing our Oklahoma Guard members proudly protect our nation half-way around the world was humbling and inspiring,” Lankford said. “They are safe, motivated, and ready to finish the last three months of their long deployment so they can get home to their families. They are an ocean away from their families, but their mission is a vital national task of security and confronting the growing terrorist threat in Africa. Our nation has learned the hard way that we cannot assume terrorism on the other side of the globe will not affect the homeland.”

Senator Markwayne Mullin, (R-OK) and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also travelled with Lankford as part of the delegation.

