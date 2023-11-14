Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lankford visits Oklahoma National Guard members in Africa

The delegation visiting Oklahoma National Guard members in Africa.
The delegation visiting Oklahoma National Guard members in Africa.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Senator James Lankford (R-OK) returned to Washington, D.C. today, Nov. 14, from leading a congressional delegation to the Horn of Africa.

The trip was meant to connect the delegation with members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard serving in the region as part of Task Force Tomahawk. In particular, the delegation visited with troops stationed in Djibouti and Kenya.

In a press release, Lankford said the experience of seeing members of the Oklahoma National Guard overseas was inspiring.

“Seeing our Oklahoma Guard members proudly protect our nation half-way around the world was humbling and inspiring,” Lankford said. “They are safe, motivated, and ready to finish the last three months of their long deployment so they can get home to their families. They are an ocean away from their families, but their mission is a vital national task of security and confronting the growing terrorist threat in Africa. Our nation has learned the hard way that we cannot assume terrorism on the other side of the globe will not affect the homeland.”

Senator Markwayne Mullin, (R-OK) and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also travelled with Lankford as part of the delegation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.
Lawton man charged for deadly Grady Co. crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Frederick woman accused of child abuse.
Warrant issued for Frederick woman on allegations of child abuse, choking child
A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma

Latest News

The Lawton Correctional Facility
Inmate’s death sparks civil rights lawsuit against Lawton Correctional Facility
This afternoon is going to be another low impact weather day
Ample sunshine with warm conditions today | 11/14AM
Officials with FISTA meet with r4 Technologies to welcome them into FISTA.
FISTA welcomes r4 Technologies to operate in Central Plaza
Sign for Central Plaza pictured above.
A deep dive into FISTA: The future of Central Plaza