Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

23-year-old Kyla Aitson is accused of using a metal baseball bat to beat a woman and having a 17-year-old minor drive them to the woman’s house in order to commit the alleged assault.

She faces 11 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.