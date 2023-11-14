Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene

Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

23-year-old Kyla Aitson is accused of using a metal baseball bat to beat a woman and having a 17-year-old minor drive them to the woman’s house in order to commit the alleged assault.

She faces 11 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.
Lawton man charged for deadly Grady Co. crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Frederick woman accused of child abuse.
Warrant issued for Frederick woman on allegations of child abuse, choking child
A man is wanted for arrest out of Jackson County who’s accused of shooting at several teens...
Jackson Co. man wanted for allegedly shooting at teens attending birthday party

Latest News

Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton
Community Conversations: 50th Annual Craft Harvest Craft Show
Community Conversations: 50th Annual Craft Harvest Craft Show
Picture of the crash scene
Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling