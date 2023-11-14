Monday with the Mayor: Mayor Booker discusses covered load fines, school house slough, more

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this edition of Monday with the Mayor, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined 7News to discuss current business with the City of Lawton.

During the interview, the mayor discussed fines mandating covered loads, a possible 25% increase in rates at the School House Slough, Lawton playground equipment evaluation, the Elmer Thomas Park Aquatics Center, and other items.

You can watch the interview above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.