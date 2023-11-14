Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Monday with the Mayor: Mayor Booker discusses covered load fines, school house slough, more

On this edition of Monday with the Mayor, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined 7News to discuss current business with the City of Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this edition of Monday with the Mayor, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined 7News to discuss current business with the City of Lawton.

During the interview, the mayor discussed fines mandating covered loads, a possible 25% increase in rates at the School House Slough, Lawton playground equipment evaluation, the Elmer Thomas Park Aquatics Center, and other items.

You can watch the interview above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma
A 37-year-old from Altus is dead and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday evening.
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags

Latest News

Shelby Lam shared her excitement about bringing a piece of Oklahoma to New York City for the...
A piece of Oklahoma in NYC: Lindsay band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Shelby Lam shared her excitement about bringing a piece of Oklahoma to New York City for the...
A piece of Oklahoma in NYC: Lindsay band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Booker joined 7News to discuss current business with the City of Lawton.
Monday with the Mayor: Mayor Booker discusses covered load fines, School House Slough, more
988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Tribal leaders to meet for 988 Mental Health Lifeline Summit