Parks Jones Realty: Lawton market decline halts with this week’s increase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors say the average asking price for homes increased slightly from last week, interrupting a trend of falling prices.

Parks Jones says, that out of 350 homes listed for sale, they’re being sold for an average of over $205,000, roughly $1,000 more than last week.

They’re still looking better than last month’s average, around this same time in October, when the average asking price was $219,000.

In the last 12 months, the average asking price was more than $183,000 while they were selling for around $181,000.

