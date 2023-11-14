Expert Connections
Parks Jones Realty: Lawton market decline halts with this week’s increase

Parks Jones Realtors say the average asking price for homes increased slightly from last week, interrupting a trend of falling prices.
Parks Jones Realtors say the average asking price for homes increased slightly from last week, interrupting a trend of falling prices.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors say the average asking price for homes increased slightly from last week, interrupting a trend of falling prices.

Parks Jones says, that out of 350 homes listed for sale, they’re being sold for an average of over $205,000, roughly $1,000 more than last week.

They’re still looking better than last month’s average, around this same time in October, when the average asking price was $219,000.

In the last 12 months, the average asking price was more than $183,000 while they were selling for around $181,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

