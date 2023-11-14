Expert Connections
A piece of Oklahoma in NYC: Lindsay band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Shelby Lam shared her excitement about bringing a piece of Oklahoma to New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
By Destany Fuller
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marlow graduate is packing her bags! She and hundreds of other band directors will travel to the big apple to perform in the Thanksgiving Day Macy’s Parade!

Shelby Lam was selected to play in the ‘Saluting America’s Band Directors’ marching band.

”I was just ecstatic,” she said.

The Lindsay Public Schools band director will join roughly 400 other band directors on Thanksgiving Day for the parade.

She said there’s no better way to lead by example.

”It’s one of the best examples you can give your students,” she said. “I love what I do and I’m glad that I get to continue to do that in my career.”

Lam said she’s known about the good news since November of 2022, just three short weeks after she applied. She said her community was nothing short of supportive after finding out.

”I’m actually really blessed,” she said. “My school helped me pay for my trip to go. I did not have to pay anything out of pocket... the school board had voted to approve to pay for my flight and trip out there.”

This will be Lam’s first trip to New York City. Adding that she’s spent the past year preparing herself for the over two-mile parade route by walking on trails while playing her Piccolo.

She shared her hoper that her story will inspire those around her to follow their dreams full force.

”In the beginning, I didn’t think that’d be able to get in and do it and I did,” she explained. “So never give up on what your passion is and what you want to do. You can be any age, and it doesn’t matter where you’re teaching at, retired and we’re all sharing our same passion together which is playing and sharing music.”

Lam sets off for her big journey on Saturday. She shared her excitement about bringing a piece of Oklahoma to New York City.

Wish her safe travels!

