Slightly above average temperatures with possible morning fog | 11/14 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma! Your Tuesday will end with sunny skies and a light south wind. As Wednesday morning rolls around foggy conditions look to develop with temperatures in the low 40′s. As we push through the day temps will rebound into the low 70′s with increasing cloudy coverage. No precipitation is expected.

Thursday will be the warmest in the 7 day with temps in the low-mid 70′s and cloud coverage continuing ahead of our next cool front. The cool front will move through Friday morning bumping temperatures to near average before our next storm system.

A more robust storm system brings rain to the area Sunday into Monday with an associated cold front. This cold front will be stronger dipping high temperatures into the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Rainfall looks to be widespread but on the light side. Our southeastern areas look to receive the most rainfall but as of now it looks to be a half inch or less.

Meteorologist Barrett Phillips

