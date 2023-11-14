Expert Connections
Wildlife refuge closing select areas for first round of controlled hunts

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is closing off several areas over the next two months to...
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is closing off several areas over the next two months to hold controlled hunts.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is closing off several areas over the next two months to hold controlled hunts.

From Nov. 14 to 16, the refuge is holding a deer hunt. During that time, public use areas west of the Visitors Center will be closed to the public.

Those areas include Quanah Parker Lake, the Boulder Picnic Area and more.

Meanwhile, other areas like Mt Scott, Elk Mountain and Rush Lake will stay open during the hunts.

A full list of closed areas will be posted at the Refuge Visitors Center.

Additional elk hunts will be held later this month and on several days in December.

Lawton City Council Live Blog, Nov. 14, 2023