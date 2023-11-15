Altus woman uploaded child porn to Discord, authorities say

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman faces decades in prison for allegedly uploading child pornography on the chat program ‘Discord.’

20-year-old Payton Boyd faces a single felony count of buying, possessing, or procuring obscene material.

Court documents allege two Discord accounts possessed child sexual abuse material and both of them were linked back to Boyd’s IP address.

If found guilty, she faces 20 years in prison.

