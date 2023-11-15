Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Amazon announces new solar farm in Kiowa Co.

Demanda contra amazon
Online retail mega-giant Amazon has announced a new facility for Kiowa County.(Reed Saxon | AP)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Online retail mega-giant Amazon has announced a new facility for Kiowa County.

The company announced its first-ever solar farm in Oklahoma.

The farm is expected to generate hundreds of megawatts of clean energy for the area.

That energy will support Amazon’s local operations and provide clean energy for local communities.

It joins other renewable energy projects in Caddo, Potontoc and Beaver counties.

