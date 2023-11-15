Amazon announces new solar farm in Kiowa Co.

KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Online retail mega-giant Amazon has announced a new facility for Kiowa County.

The company announced its first-ever solar farm in Oklahoma.

The farm is expected to generate hundreds of megawatts of clean energy for the area.

That energy will support Amazon’s local operations and provide clean energy for local communities.

It joins other renewable energy projects in Caddo, Potontoc and Beaver counties.

