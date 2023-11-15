Anadarko man leads police on alleged chase through school zone

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko man, who had already been convicted for endangering others while eluding police, is facing the same charge after another police chase, one that allegedly went through a school zone.

According to court documents, law enforcement tried pulling over 25-year-old Christopher Vasquez on Monday due to an improper stop, but he took off.

The chase reportedly went past several pedestrians in a school zone until officers eventually lost sight of him.

Investigators say his car was later discovered abandoned, but Vasquez was later found and arrested.

On top of charges of eluding police, he also faces possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license, and obstructing officers.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.