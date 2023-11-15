Another warm day ahead | 11/15AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Wednesday! It’s another day where we’re starting with clear skies and light winds. Areas of dense fog (west) to isolated fog (east) remains possible through midmorning. Temperatures are currently in the 40s for nearly all locations. This pleasant stretch of weather continues with highs warming into the low 70s for the I-44 corridor and east. Some western counties will likely see highs in the upper 60s. Light south to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tomorrow will be a copy and paste set up. Morning fog for western counties, temperatures to start the day in the low 40s and by the afternoon condition will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Winds however will be breezy. Sustained out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

We’ll stay rain free through Friday (and even Saturday). We’ll start the end of the work/school week with temperatures in the upper 40s and will only rise into the mid 60s by the afternoon. This drop in temperatures is all thanks to a cold front that will move in between 3-6AM. Winds on Friday will be out of the north at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

Seasonable conditions for mid-November standards on Saturday with highs staying in the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day long with much lighter winds.

Two scenarios look to play out heading into next week:

Scenario #1-- multiple rounds of showers and possibly some thunderstorms. Rain looks to start late Saturday night into Sunday. A brief break of rain Sunday night with more rain re-developing into Monday.

Scenario #2-- only one round of precipitation. Rain starting around 6AM Sunday, lingers all day long and continues to stay widespread through Monday.

Whichever scenario plays out, both solutions are showing rain gone by daybreak Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperature wise we’re looking at the upper 60s on Sunday, low 60s Monday (cold front #2 moves in Monday morning) and the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon. Winds are going to be wicked windy Monday and Tuesday with gusts into the low 40s.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

