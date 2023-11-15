Expert Connections
Charis Center in Duncan hosts community for laughs and treats with comedian Jaron Myers

Tuesday, in Duncan, the pregnancy resources center, known as the Charis Center, gave an update on their operation while also adding a little bit of humor.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, in Duncan, the pregnancy resources center, known as the Charis Center, gave an update on their operation while also adding a little bit of humor and sweets.

Their 8th annual Comedy and Coffee Plus Cakes event kicked off at the Simmons Center Tuesday afternoon, thanks to some local organizations who provided the sweets, as well as Jaron Myers who used laughter to spice up the event.

We spoke with the organization’s Executive Director, Kimberla Treat, who says they had tons of updates this year after last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade saying the need for their services skyrocketed.

“Actually, we are seeing from last year when Roe v. Wade was overturned, we’ve almost doubled our clientele,” said Treat. “Also since last year, we’ve seen our dads increase, so we’ve had men that come in and mentor our dads.”

If you’re interested in their services, Treat says they care for expecting mothers and fathers with a unique series of classes that could award expecting parents all the necessities for attending, like diapers, cribs and more.

