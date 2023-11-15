Comanche Happenings: Chairman Woommavovah discusses tribal tag controversy, Native Heritage Month, more
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Native Heritage Month in full swing and controversial new enforcement at the state level in Oklahoma, there’s plenty to discuss on this week’s edition of Comanche Happenings.
Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah joined 7News to discuss this as well as “Shine a Green Light Fun Run,” Comanche Language Community Class, Comanche Nation Elder’s Day and more!
You can watch the interview above to hear more.
