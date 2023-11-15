Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Happenings: Chairman Woommavovah discusses tribal tag controversy, Native Heritage Month, more

With Native Heritage Month in full swing and controversial new enforcement at the state level in Oklahoma, there’s plenty to discuss this week.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Native Heritage Month in full swing and controversial new enforcement at the state level in Oklahoma, there’s plenty to discuss on this week’s edition of Comanche Happenings.

Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah joined 7News to discuss this as well as “Shine a Green Light Fun Run,” Comanche Language Community Class, Comanche Nation Elder’s Day and more!

You can watch the interview above to hear more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Point is behind bars Monday and facing several years in prison for manslaughter.
Lawton man charged for deadly Grady Co. crash
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the H.E Bailey turnpike, just 8 miles south of...
One dead, two injured in Grady County crash
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Frederick woman accused of child abuse.
Warrant issued for Frederick woman on allegations of child abuse, choking child
Investigators say the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash.
Texas woman injured in early-morning crash
The Lawton Correctional Facility
Inmate’s death sparks civil rights lawsuit against Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

Online retail mega-giant Amazon has announced a new facility for Kiowa County.
Amazon announces new solar farm in Kiowa Co.
Voters in Lawton’s Ward 7 made their way to the polls to have their voices heard and decide who...
Winner for City of Lawton’s Ward 7 seat decided in Nov. 14 run-off
With Native Heritage Month in full swing and controversial new enforcement at the state level...
Comanche Happenings: Chairman Woommavovah discusses tribal tag controversy, Native Heritage Month, more
Charis Center in Duncan hosts community for laughs and treats with comedian Jaron Myers
Charis Center in Duncan hosts community for laughs and treats with comedian Jaron Myers