Edison Elementary hosts cup stacking event to attempt world record

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Edison Elementary School hosted a ‘Stack Up’ cup stacking event today, Nov. 15, in an attempt to set a new World Sport Stacking Association World Record.

More than 750,000 people from all over the globe stacked their cups to set a record.

The organization has a ‘Max Goal Challenge’ for each stage to meet or exceed registration. Oklahoma surpassed the goal with 166% which is more than 30,000 stackers.

Lawton so far has brought in 350 stackers.

You can track their progress here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.