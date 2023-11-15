Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Edison Elementary hosts cup stacking event to attempt world record

Edison Elementary School hosted a ‘Stack Up’ cup stacking event today in an attempt to set a new World Sport Stacking Association World Record.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Edison Elementary School hosted a ‘Stack Up’ cup stacking event today, Nov. 15, in an attempt to set a new World Sport Stacking Association World Record.

More than 750,000 people from all over the globe stacked their cups to set a record.

The organization has a ‘Max Goal Challenge’ for each stage to meet or exceed registration. Oklahoma surpassed the goal with 166% which is more than 30,000 stackers.

Lawton so far has brought in 350 stackers.

You can track their progress here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
The Lawton Correctional Facility
Inmate’s death sparks civil rights lawsuit against Lawton Correctional Facility
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton
Picture of the crash scene
Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling

Latest News

The 7News team has you covered with a list of events and giveaways taking place for you and...
Happy Thanksgiving: A list of community events across Texoma for the giving season
Tempers flare between Oklahoma Senator and Union President during hearing
We need to talk about something important: Voting
Another warm day ahead
Another warm day ahead | 11/15AM
Lawton city council packed with people in support of the Lawton firefighters.
Community rallies behind Lawton firefighters during city council meeting, among other items