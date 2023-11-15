Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man is lucky to be alive after a two-car crash this morning, Nov. 15, on I-44 near Key Gate.

The wreck happened just before 9:30 a.m., south of the Key Gate in the north bound lane.

That’s where a box truck hit a concrete barrier, clipped an SUV, and then drove into a fence line. A fence post actually impaled the windshield of the box truck.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on scene tell us both drivers are okay.

