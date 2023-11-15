Expert Connections
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Frontier Airlines is once again offering its unlimited flight deal with the 2024-25 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly annual pass.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly yearly pass for its lowest-ever price of $499.

The airline said the promotion for its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass is part of an early Black Friday deal. It runs now through Nov. 28.

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

Frontier said pass holders can enjoy an unlimited number of free flights during this period with access to all U.S. and international destinations that Frontier serves.

However, taxes and fees will still apply at the time of booking.

Pass holders will also earn automatic Frontier Miles Silver Elite status with extra benefits.

For full terms and conditions and to purchase the GoWild! pass, click here.

