Happy Thanksgiving: A list of community events across Texoma for the giving season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Thanksgiving upon us and events across Texoma, the 7News team has you covered with a list of events and giveaways taking place for you and your family to enjoy a happy Thanksgiving. The list will be continually updated as events are sent in.

Lawton

50th Annual Craft Harvest: The Big One

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 17, 12 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Comanche County Fairgrounds (920 SW Sheridan Rd)

WHAT: “Lawton Crafts, Arts, & Hobbies Association- Craft Harvest Craft Show - Celebrating 50 Years of Creativity! Join us for the most anticipated arts and crafts event of the year!”

Homemade Butter, hosted by Lawton Farmers Market

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Lawton Farmers Market (77 SW 4th St)

WHAT: “Visit us at the Lawton Farmer’s Market during Young Entrepreneur Day to learn how to make homemade butter! We will use our mobile Charlie Cart Kitchen to demonstrate how to make butter using a few ingredients.”

Fall Bean Activity, hosted by Lawton Public Library

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Lawton Public Library (110 SW 4th St)

WHAT: “School is out! Join us for some fall drop-in crafting. Make fall-themed bean art with beans, cardboard, and glue.”

2023 Comanche Nation Turkey Trot

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Comanche Nation Headquarters (584 NW Bingo Rd)

WHAT: “You can Run, Walk or Jog. To register, bring 1 canned good. There will be raffle prizes. You are encouraged to dress up as your best turkey!”

Blessing Box Community Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Harvest Plenty House of Prayer Church (3826 SE Elmhurst Ln)

WHAT: “On Saturday, November 18, 2023, Harvest Plenty House of Prayer Church will also be providing a free meal to the event attendees, as well as Thanksgiving baskets for limited families.”

Altus

11th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Mr. Bill’s Gas and Food (401 W Broadway)

WHAT: “Hosted by Dream Big Project Management & D&D Sports & The Brand of Raiden, LLC with the help of local businesses & organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation & Walmart, the 11th Annual Turkey Giveaway is set to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21st at Mr. Bills Gas & Food from 5p till all turkeys are gone. ”

Wichita Falls

Fall Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m.

WHERE: Texoma Cowboy Church (919 US-281)

WHAT: “Tickets are $0.50 or 5 for $1. There will be live music, concession stand, arts & crafts, pumpkin launch, kids zone, carnival games, horse rides, and many more.”

Camps-giving Weekend

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 23, 3 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort (14145 US-287)

WHAT: “It’s turkey time everyone! Come celebrate this Thanksgiving season with our family, it will be stuffed full of fun activities!”

