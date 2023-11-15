New Lawton city ordinance attempts to ensure dogs stay out of freezing temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council approved a new ordinance ensuring dogs are not to be left outdoors and unattended for more than 30 minutes when temperatures fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

The ordinance went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and excluded dogs bred for colder temperatures such as Siberian Huskies, Malamutes, Great Pyrenees, German Shepherds and the like.

Fines incurred from the infraction will be issued at the discretion of a municipal judge.

The ordinance passed 7-1 with the lone no vote coming from Ward 6 member Robert Weger.

