Oklahoma State Chamber receives accreditation with distinction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Oklahoma State Chamber with an Accredited State Chamber with Distinction designation.

U.S. Chamber Vice President Raymond P. Towle said the designation is given to leaders in the industry, and the ‘rigorous review’ includes all aspects of operations and programming.

The purpose of the program is to foster continuing excellence in the industry and a pro business environment across the country.

