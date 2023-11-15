Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma State Chamber receives accreditation with distinction

The United States Chamber of Commerce gave out the distinction.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Oklahoma State Chamber with an Accredited State Chamber with Distinction designation.

U.S. Chamber Vice President Raymond P. Towle said the designation is given to leaders in the industry, and the ‘rigorous review’ includes all aspects of operations and programming.

The purpose of the program is to foster continuing excellence in the industry and a pro business environment across the country.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
The Lawton Correctional Facility
Inmate’s death sparks civil rights lawsuit against Lawton Correctional Facility
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton
Picture of the crash scene
Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling

Latest News

Edison Elementary hosts cup stacking event to attempt world record
Edison Elementary hosts cup stacking event to attempt world record
The 7News team has you covered with a list of events and giveaways taking place for you and...
Happy Thanksgiving: A list of community events across Texoma for the giving season
Tempers flare between Oklahoma Senator and Union President during hearing
We need to talk about something important: Voting
Edison Elementary School hosted a ‘Stack Up’ cup stacking event today in an attempt to set a...
Edison Elementary hosts cup stacking event to attempt world record